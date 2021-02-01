Boxing and shooting have been announced as the latest sports to join the programme of the 2023 European Games in Kraków-Małopolska.

Both sports featured at the previous two European Games, held in Baku, Azerbaijan in 2015 and Minsk, Belarus in 2019 and have been confirmed as the seventh and eighth sports to join the programme for Kraków-Małopolska.

European Shooting Confederation (ESC) President Vladimir Lisin said he was pleased about the sport’s continued involvement in the multi-sport event.

"The ESC was one of the first to support the idea of the European Games and gave them a special importance from the very beginning," said Lisin.

“We managed to ensure the participation of all top European shooters and the allocation of the Olympic quota places.

"We are happy the European Olympic Committees (EOC) appreciated the input of the ESC in the success of the European Games and found a possibility to increase the athletes quota and the number of shooting sport events in the programme of the third European Games in Poland.

"We guarantee the highest quality of our competitions and believe in the success of the 2023 European Games."

EUBC President Franco Falcinelli said he was "pleased" about boxing's inclusion on the European Games 2023 programme after its omission from last year's preliminary list of sports ©Getty Images

Boxing was left off a preliminary list of sports for Kraków-Małopolska 2023 last year, and European Boxing Confederation (EUBC) President Franco Falcinelli said he was "particularly pleased" that the sport's involvement in the European Games was continuing.

"The EUBC is particularly pleased to participate with the best athletes from its 50 National Federations at the third European Games Kraków-Małopolska 2023," said Falcinelli.

"Since Baku 2015, we have been fervent supporters of this long-awaited competition, which has given continental Olympic sports an extraordinary message of innovation, capacity and organisational sustainability."

EOC secretary general Raffaele Pagnozzi said he was delighted at boxing and shooting’s continued enthusiasm for the European Games.

"Boxing and shooting have been with us from the start, and we cannot be happier to welcome them back at the third edition in 2023," said Pagnozzi.

"Their presence at Kraków-Małopolska 2023 further underscores the stature of our event, which will feature the leading athletes from across Europe once again competing for continental glory."

Boxing and shooting join badminton, beach handball, canoeing, karate, modern pentathlon and taekwondo in being confirmed on the Kraków-Małopolska 2023 programme, with more sports set to be announced in the coming months.