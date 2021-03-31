European Handball Federation (EHF) President Michael Wiederer is set to be re-elected on home soil after the organisation moved its upcoming Congress from Luxembourg to Austria's capital Vienna due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wiederer said changed circumstances at the hotel that had been scheduled to host the Congress "made it unfeasible to stage the event in Luxembourg".

The meeting, where Wiederer is standing for a second four-year term unopposed, is set to take place on April 23 and 24 as scheduled.

The EHF also confirmed it would be possible to stage the Congress in a virtual or hybrid format if delegates are unable to travel to Vienna.

EHF President Michael Wiederer is standing unopposed for re-election at the Congress ©Getty Images

"For this electoral EHF Congress it is, of course, desirable that as many delegates as possible can physically attend, and we will make sure to guarantee the safety of everyone involved to the best of our abilities," said Wiederer.

"At the same time, the EHF has checked all legal requirements and it has been confirmed that the Congress can take place as a hybrid event or even with solely remote attendance, as long as the Federations are able to participate in the information exchange and the voting processes."

A total of 53 positions are set to be filled at the EHF Congress.

The EHF confirmed last month that it had received 21 nominations for the nine positions on its Executive Committee.

While Austria's Wiederer is standing unopposed, vice-president Predrag Boskovic of Montenegro is being challenged for his role by Tjark de Lange of The Netherlands.