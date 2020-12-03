Details of the engagement activities carried out by organisers of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games was deemed a highlight of the joint project review with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

The review was held virtually on Tuesday and Wednesday (December 1 and 2).

Several topics were covered across the two days, including the impact of the Paris 2024 engagement activities.

These are being delivered through dedicated programmes such as "Terre de Jeux 2024" for institutional partners throughout France such as local sports clubs, and "Le Club Paris 2024", which has offered people a unique experience with a French athlete.

Both initiatives have already reached more than 500,000 people through school projects and participation activities with Olympic and Paralympic athletes, held both in person and virtually.

Paris 2024 also discussed its "Impact 2024" initiative, which will provide more than €1.7 million (£1.5 million/$2.1 million) to projects across France that use sport as a tool for positive social impact, and shared plans for the next Olympic and Paralympic Week.

In addition, the Paris 2024 team covered the proposed updates to the venue concept and the status of the Paralympic Games, and gave updates on legacy and sustainability plans, the cultural programme, plans for Games-time mass-participation events, and the Olympic and Paralympic Village.

"Planning towards the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 is not only on track; it’s really going above and beyond, fully embracing the recommendations of Olympic Agenda 2020 and the New Norm," said IOC Coordination Commission chair Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant.

"The creativity and flexibility shown by all delivery partners is significantly contributing to further efficiencies, all of which will help strengthen key elements like the sports programme and legacy initiatives.

"Paris is confirming its commitment to deliver a new era of Games, fit for a post-corona world, in a convincing way.

"The impressive progress being made by Paris 2024 is thanks to close collaboration between all stakeholders - further proof that we’re stronger together.

"Such unity is reflected in Paris 2024’s far-reaching engagement activities, which are playing a particularly important role for society during this challenging period.

"This positive and progressive thinking will be key for all of us over the coming months as the spotlight turns to Paris upon the handover of the Olympic flag from Tokyo 2020 next August."

IOC Coordination Commission chair Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant praised the organisation of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

Last month, Paris 2024 announced its new venue concept in a bid to make budget savings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now it has been discussed with the IOC and IPC, it will be submitted to the Paris 2024 Board of Directors on December 17.

This meeting will take place after the IOC has released the sports programme for Paris 2024, with the details set to be announced during the IOC Executive Board's meeting from Monday (December 7) to December 11.

"We would like to thank the IOC and the IPC for their attentiveness, advice and support of our aim to hold Games in line with the challenges of our era: sustainable, spectacular and with strong local roots," said Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet.

"This is an important step; after six months of work with all of our stakeholders, we are prepared to achieve our objectives.

"And despite the ongoing pandemic, we are on schedule."

The Olympics in the French capital are scheduled for July 26 to August 11 in 2024, followed by the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.

"Paris 2024 continues to make tremendous progress and is certainly living up to its promise to deliver revolutionary Games," said IPC chief brand and communications officer Craig Spence.

"The Organising Committee is assessing every single aspect of the Games in order to drive efficiencies that will not only save money, but also make the Games better for all stakeholders.

"With just under four years to go, Paris 2024 is in a strong position for 2021, when the eyes of the world will turn to the French capital following the Tokyo 2020 Games."