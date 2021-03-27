Ismet Krasniqi has been elected Kosovo Olympic Committee President with the official succeeding the long-serving Besim Hasani.

Krasniqi and Hasani were among three candidates standing in the elections at the Emerald Hotel in Prishtina, with Linda Shala completing the field.

Karate Federation of Kosovo President Krasniqi emerged as the winner of the election after receiving 53 votes.

He had been nominated for the position by the Athletics Federation of Kosovo.

Hasani finished as the runner-up on 41, with Shala polling 11 votes in third place.

"I thank you from the bottom of my heart for the support you have given me the opportunity for four years," Krasniqi said.

"Your vote will always remain yours.

"There is only one loser here; he is me because I will sacrifice for you.

"The biggest winner is you and the sport of Kosovo.

"I dedicate the victory to my brother.

"Thank you all for your trust."

The General Assembly saw the election of a new Kosovo Olympic Committee Executive Board ©Kosovo Olympic Committee

Krasniqi succeeds Hasani, who had led the Kosovo Olympic Committee since 1996 and spearheaded the organisation’s campaign to secure International Olympic Committee recognition (IOC).

The IOC granted recognition to the Kosovo Olympic Committee in 2014, when the IOC Executive Board ruled that the organisation had "met the requirements for recognition as outlined in the Olympic Charter" despite not being a member of the United Nations (UN).

The IOC’s decision led to numerous International Federations following suit in recognising national bodies from Kosovo.

Krasniqi will be joined by a new Executive Board and vice-presidents, following the elections.

Triathlon’s Gazmend Maxhuni and skiing representative Milaim Kelmendi earned two of the vice-president positions, with volleyball’s Mimoza Shkodra Bislimi and handball’s Eugen Saraqini earning the remaining berths.

The Executive Board includes Shqipe Bajçinca-Brestovci, Avni Nuha, Bujar Turjaka, Vjollca Krasniqi, Agron Mala, Besire Domaniku, Musa Selimi, Jeton Beqiri, Halil Sylejmani, and Musa Hajdari.