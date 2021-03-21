The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) has created a #ClimbersForPeace campaign to celebrate the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace on April 6.

The annual day recognises sport's ability to drive social change, create community development and promote peace.

The IFSC is partnering with Peace and Sport to launch and promote a crowdfunding campaign in support of the latter's development projects.

Climbers are invited to perform as many one-handed pull-ups as possible while holding a white card in their opposite hand, symbolising peace and sport.

They have been encouraged to post their videos on social media and promote fundraising in the process, using the hashtags #ClimbersForPeace and #WhiteCard on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

This will also be promoted on the Climbing Life Facebook page, a platform launched in 2014 by IFSC honorary member Paola Gigliotti.

Register your story for #IDSDP addressing one of the following area of impact :



🙋‍♀️ Gender equity

💡 Intercultural & interreligious understanding

☮ Peace education

🤝 Reconciliation & co-existence

👏 Social inclusion

✊ Youth empowerment



👉 https://t.co/QEPtsVsIsv ! #April6 pic.twitter.com/6AqIo377Qf — Peace and Sport (@peaceandsport) March 15, 2021

Crowdfunding for the campaign will be open until April 6 on the Peace and Sport website.

The IFSC will coordinate a promotional plan with its athletes, National Federations and partners to give the campaign as much coverage as possible.

The total amount raised is also set to be announced on April 6.

The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace was created by the United Nations General Assembly in August 2013 and supported by the International Olympic Committee from April 6 2014.

It commemorates the date of the inauguration of the first modern Olympic Games in Athens in 1896.