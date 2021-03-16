The International Wheelchair Rugby Federation (IWRF) is to hold its General Assembly virtually in July, President Richard Allcroft has announced.

Writing in his monthly message, Allcroft confirmed the meeting, postponed from last year, would take place remotely on July 28.

The IWRF's governance review is set to be the main topic at the General Assembly, which is due to be preceded by two membership conference calls.

The first on March 29 "will be a full consultation and the opportunity to understand any proposed changes", with the second, set for June 23, "providing final clarity and any last questions", Allcroft said.

IWRF President Richard Allcroft said the focus of the General Assembly will be on the organisation's governance review ©IWRF

"The intention is to ensure that the membership can enter the General Assembly with a full understanding and support of any proposed motions," the IWRF President added.

The IWRF claim its governance review forms part of its mission to be a "world leader in Para sport", which Allcroft believes has not been hampered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Allcroft also confirmed the cancellation of the Canada Cup wheelchair basketball tournament but said preparations for the European Championship Division B in Poland had continued.

The IWRF has not been able to hold any international events since the coronavirus pandemic struck.