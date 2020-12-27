The International Wheelchair Rugby Federation (IWRF) Technical Committee has launched an Emeritus referee recognition programme.

The Technical Committee has been discussing ways to recognise retired officials, particularly those who have made a significant impact on the sport, and this scheme has been decided upon.

Particular criteria must be met to receive Emeritus status.

This includes having held zone or world status for a minimum of seven years and no longer actively officiating on the court.

Those eligible will also have to have formally acknowledged their retirement from officiating, remain in good standing with the IWRF, have attended a World Championship or Paralympic Games as an official and have taken on a leadership role in the IWRF - either while active or following retirement.

Officials who have contributed to development in wheelchair rugby can be recognised through the Emeritus referee recognition programme ©Getty Images

Anyone in the IWRF has the ability to nominate a candidate for Emeritus status if they meet this criteria.

The nomination of all candidates will be reviewed by the Technical Committee for approval.

It is hoped that the new scheme will enable former officials to promote the history of wheelchair rugby and allow current IWRF officials to learn from the experiences of the previous generation.