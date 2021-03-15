Paris 2024 has selected eight sports marketing agencies to help find international brands to join the domestic sponsorship programme for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Organising Committee had launched a call for tenders, titled “Sponsorship Brokerage”.

Four of the sports marketing agencies are based in France, with the others located in China, Switzerland the United Kingdom.

Sportfive, Business France, Infront France, and Havas Sports & Entertainment have been appointed, SportBusiness reported.

The French agencies are joined by Shankai Sports International, Pareto Sport SA, YMC Marketing Consulting and The Sports Consultancy.

The agencies will be tasked with finding brands to join the domestic sponsorship programme for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Sponsors will be able to join in three different tiers.

The top tier sponsorship will see brands become Premium Partners.

French banking firm Groupe BPCE and multinational electric utility company EDF were the first two companies to sign up as Premium Partners.

Global telecommunications company Orange signed on in the top tier category in October.

The second tier is for official partners.

Orange is one of Paris 2024's three premium partners announced to date ©Orange

This includes France-based apparel manufacturer Le Coq Sportif and the country’s national lottery operator FDJ.

Paris 2024, the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) and French Paralympic and Sports Committee (CPSF) agreed a wide-ranging rights deal with Le Coq Sportif last March.

The French Football Federation, French Athletics Federation, French Handball Federation and the French Basketball Federation have opted out of the agreement and will all use their independent kit suppliers at the Games.

The four federations will pay a "contribution to a solidarity fund that will benefit Federations that require support".

The third level of the domestic sponsorship programme is for official supporters.

American IT services company DXC Technology was named as the first official supporter of the Games last month, with the company set to provide corporate software to enable Paris 2024 to run its financial and human resources.