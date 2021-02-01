DXC Technology named as first official supporter of Paris 2024

American IT services company DXC Technology has been named as an official supporter of the Organising Committee of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

DXC Technology is set to provide corporate software to enable Paris 2024 to run its financial and human resources.

The multinational corporation that offers B2B IT services is joining the third tier of the domestic sponsorship pyramid of the Games in the French capital.

Global telecommunications company Orange, French banking firm Groupe BPCE and multinational electric utility business EDF are among the three premium partners of Paris 2024.

The second tier includes France-based apparel manufacturer Le Coq Sportif and the country’s national lottery operator FDJ, with DXC Technology now the only company on the third tier.

Paris 2024 also has six licensees.

According to French newspaper L’Equipe, the contract with DXC Technology is understood to be worth around €3 million (£2.65 million/$3.62 million).

"Organising the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games is a huge collective challenge," said Bruno Marie-Rose, director of technology and information systems for Paris 2024.

I’m excited to share that #DXC is an official supporter of the #Paris2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. I’m proud to associate our transformation to a “new DXC” with the values of sports and diversity: https://t.co/jHmaMlCJkj pic.twitter.com/U4vkpiYmIn — Stuart Dickinson (@studickinson) January 28, 2021

"We are delighted to welcome DXC Technology to the large family of Paris 2024 partners.

"Together, we are working to develop a high-performance solution adapted to the specific delivery model of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"It will allow us to digitise the process purchasing from multiple suppliers, ensuring financial management at the mesh of the Olympic and Paralympic sites, and supporting the rapid growth of our workforce."

Christophe Martinoli, managing director of DXC Technology in France, added: "As official supporter of Paris 2024, we are proud to contribute an integral part of the enterprise technology stack to the organisation of this major sporting event and to support the new DXC and our transformation to the values of sport and diversity."

The Olympic sponsorship programme is divided into four separate categories, with the International Olympic Committee's The Olympic Partner (TOP) programme constituting the very highest level of Olympic sponsorship.

The Worldwide TOP Partners who support the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are Alibaba, Airbnb, Atos, Bridgestone, Coca-Cola, Dow, GE, Intel, Omega, Panasonic, Procter & Gamble, Samsung, Toyota and Visa.

The three remaining categories are designated for domestic sponsors.

The highest domestic tier comprises Gold Partners, while the second consists of official partners and the third is made up of official supporters.