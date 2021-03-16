Paralympics Australia says it hopes to reach around 2,400 students through its "Be Your Greatest" Roadshow this year.

The roadshow includes a series of school visits, which form part of Paralympics Australia’s Paralympic Education Programme.

A total of 40 schools are set to be visited this year, with Paralympics Australia saying bookings have already taken in every state.

Six visits have been completed so far, in New South Wales and Victoria.

The latest school visits will feature Eliza Ault-Connell and Jenny Blow, who will visit six schools in the Darwin area this week.

Ault-Connell is a three-time Commonwealth Games medallist in Para-athletics and is a two-time Paralympian, while Blow competes in goalball.

The visits will aim to discuss Para-sport and challenge students perceptions and attitudes towards people with an impairment.

"We’re visiting a wide range of schools on our visit to Darwin," said Blow.

"We’ll be going to both secondary and primary schools from all education sectors including Government and independent schools, along with schools and units for students with disabilities.

"It’s always really exciting to share our stories with the students and demonstrate our sports.

"The reactions we’ve had over the course of the program have been really positive.

"The students listen attentively and ask some great questions.

"I think it’s a very positive way to bring Para-sports into the classroom and encourage the students to think about inclusion and diversity."

Each visit consists of three sections, beginning with a Para-sport demonstration.

An athlete presentation and question-and-answer session will follow, as well as an optional “Get Kids Cooking” class.

Paralympics Australia said visits were run remotely due to COVID-19 last year, with 16 virtual classrooms reaching over 700 students.

The organisation has welcomed the return of face-to-face interaction with school groups, amid an easing of restrictions.

A virtual classroom has been held this year, as well, for students at the International School of Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, which was attended by 360 students, via Zoom.