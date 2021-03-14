The North American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) has been forced to reschedule the Caribbean Free Trade Association (CARIFTA) Games to August.

The CARIFTA Games in Bermuda has been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Competition was initially scheduled to take place from April 10 to 13 last year in Hamilton.

Organisers were forced to move the event to 2021 amid the pandemic.

Typically, the competition is held in April but organisers initially opted for July dates.

The event has now been pushed back further, with competition expected to take place between August 13 to 15.

"Due to the recently announced dates for the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) Regional Exams the Games have been forced to move from July to our new dates of August 13th - 15th, 2021," a CARIFTA Games statement read.

"To avoid the abandonment of our 2021 competition altogether the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association along with all the CARIFTA member federations and World Athletics have agreed to the new dates.

"These later dates will give Bermuda more time to prepare.

"Allow COVID regulations to possibly change in a positive direction during this period.

"Along with vaccinated persons able to travel with less risk involved."

"We are still focused on creating a memorable event for all athletes, spectators and persons," the statement continued.

"We thank our sponsors and partners for their continued support in not just the CARIFTA movement but our youth.

"We must all work together to support a phenomenal Championship event."

The CARIFTA Games is designed to enhance relations between the English-speaking countries of the Caribbean.

Competition is open to athletes in under-17 and under-20 categories.

The postponement in 2020 meant the year was the first time the annual event had not been held since 1972, which marked the first edition of the Games.