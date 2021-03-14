Two-time Paralympic gold medallist Curtis Lovejoy has died at the age of 63 from blood cancer, it has been announced.

The United States athlete competed at five Paralympic Games during his career, participating in swimming and wheelchair fencing events.

Lovejoy retired earlier this month after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of blood cancer.

An official statement from the Lovejoy family, issued by his publicist Ebony Porter-Ike, confirmed Lovejoy's death.

"It is with great sadness that I announce our beloved Paralympian, Author, Husband, Brother, and Friend has passed away quietly last night," the statement said.

"His battle is over, and he is now in the arms of the Lord.

"I was honoured to have been able to serve Curtis Lovejoy as his publicist for four years.

"His smile, spirit and determination to win was a natural part of who he was.

"In his last days, Curtis was still that beautiful spirit."

Lovejoy was in a car accident at the age of 29, which paralysed him from the neck down.

Lovejoy began participating in wheelchair fencing and swimming as part of his rehabilitation.

Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Sydney 2000 double-gold medallist Curtis Lovejoy. 🙏 https://t.co/G4d9QjDSbf — Para Swimming (@Para_swimming) March 13, 2021

He earned a maiden World Championship gold medal in swimming 1994, before winning double gold on his Paralympic debut at Sydney 2000.

Lovejoy also competed in fencing at the Games.

Lovejoy secured one silver and a bronze medal in swimming at the Athens 2004 Paralympic Games.

He served as the flagbearer for the US at the Opening Ceremony of the Toronto 2015 Parapan American Games and was inducted into the Atlanta Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.

USA Fencing praised Lovejoy’s achievements, with the American having won seven World Championship medals over two decades.

This included gold medals in both category C épée and foil in 1998 and 2006, with his latest podium finish coming in 2017 when he earned épée bronze.