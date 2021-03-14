World number one Dustin Johnson has ruled himself out of the Olympic golf tournament at Tokyo 2020, saying the Professional Golf Association (PGA) Tour is his priority instead.

The American was going to skip the Games last year, but its postponement to 2021 had led him to reconsider that decision.

However, the reigning Masters champion confirmed yesterday that he does not plan to compete in the Japanese capital later this year.

"It's right in the middle of a big stretch of golf for me, so that was the reason I was kind of waffling on it a little bit," Johnson said of Tokyo 2020.

"It's a long way to travel, and I think the WGC [World Golf Championship] is the week right after it.

"The British [Open] is a couple of weeks before.

"It's a lot of travelling at a time where it's important to feel like I'm focused playing on the PGA Tour."

The men's Olympic golf tournament is scheduled for July 29 to August 1.

As Johnson referenced, the WCG-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Florida begins on August 5.

Matt Kuchar won a bronze medal for the United States at Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

The British Open - the 149th edition of the major - is set to take place from July 15 to 18 in Kent, England, and there is due to be a PGA Tour event in Minnesota in the week between the British Open and the Olympics.

Four American men could qualify for the Olympics, should they be in the top 15 of the world rankings, and that is almost certain to be the case.

Eleven Americans are in the top 15 at present, but Johnson is the first to publicly opt out of the Games.

Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau are the Americans who would qualify for the Olympics as things stand and are ranked from third to sixth.

Johnson is a two-time major champion while Thomas, Morikawa and DeChambeau have one major apiece.

Golf's return to the Olympics at Rio 2016 was marred by a number of high-profile men's players withdrawing, with many citing concerns over the Zika virus despite playing tournaments in other potential hotspots such as Florida.

Take-up for Tokyo 2020 appears stronger, with Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy among those saying they intend to play and Tiger Woods also speaking of Olympic ambitions - although the American great will not be able to take part and remains in hospital after sustaining serious leg injuries in a car crash.

Britain's Justin Rose is the reigning men's Olympic champion, with Inbee Park of South Korea winning the women's gold medal at Rio 2016.