World number one Dustin Johnson won The Masters by five-shots at Augusta National Golf Club today with a record low score of 20-under-par.

Resuming overnight with a four stroke lead, the American carded a four-under-par round of 68 to secure a comfortable victory and win the Green Jacket for the first time.

Despite a brief wobble on the front nine which saw him record consecutive bogeys on the fourth and fifth and his advantage reduced to a single stroke, Johnson recorded a total of six birdies.

Three of those birdies came in a row, between holes 13 and 15, ensuring Johnson would end with the lowest score in the tournament's history - two shots better than the previous joint holders of that record - Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth.

Johnson's closest challengers were Australia's Cameron Smith and Korea's Sungjae Im who both shot final rounds of 69 to finish at 15-under-par.

The Australian, making his fourth appearance at the major tournament, also managed a slice of history of his own as he became the first man in its history to shoot four rounds in the 60s.

In fourth place was American Justin Thomas, who carded a one-under-par round of 70 to finish at 12-under-par.

Johnson celebrates his Masters triumph on the 18th green with fiancee Paulina Gretzky ©Getty Images

Joint fifth place went to Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy and South Africa's Dylan Frittelli, who finished one shot behind at 11-under-par.

One shot further back in a tie for seventh at 10-under-par were CT Pan of Chinese Taiwan, American Brooks Koepka and Spain's Jon Rahm.

Speaking about his win during the Green Jacket presentation ceremony Johnson said: "It was a tough day - always tough on the final day of a major.

"The Masters is the biggest tournament.

"It's the one I wanted to win most.

"I'm proud the way I handled myself.

"It's an incredible feeling.

"I played unbelievable golf all week.

"The conditions helped with the scoring.

"To score 20 under is a great honour."