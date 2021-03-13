Marc-André Fabien has been re-elected Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) President and Gail Hamamoto is also returning for a second term as vice-president.

Both ran unopposed in elections for the CPC Board of Directors.

Elections took place during the CPC's Annual General Meeting - held online - with the CPC's 27 member organisations voting.

"It is a great honour and privilege to have the opportunity to serve as president of the CPC for another four years," Fabien said.

"At the heart of my passion for the Paralympic Movement is the athletes, their stories, and their pursuit of excellence, which is a source of pride for all Canadians and drives all of us in the Paralympic community to grow and improve.

"I am thrilled to continue working alongside the NSOs [national sport organisations], athletes, and coaches, as well as our sport, corporate, and media partners.

"Together we have achieved so much, and with four major Games in the next four years, there is much more to do as we seek to advance Paralympic sport in Canada further."

A new, 11-member Canadian Paralympic Committee Board of Directors has been elected ©CPC

A lawyer, Fabien served on the CPC Board from 1998 to 2006, including a term as vice-president, and has also been on the Canadian Paralympic Foundation Board in the past.

Fabien was also honorary chairman of the 2013 International Paralympic Committee Swimming World Championships in Montreal, before being elected head of the CPC in 2017.

Hamamoto's previous roles include co-chair of the Organising Committee for the 2010 World Wheelchair Rugby Championships in Richmond.

Robert Fenton and Ellen Waxman were re-elected to the CPC Board, with new faces Peter Lawless, David Masse, Janet Petras, David Rattray and Ian Troop also winning places on the panel.

They will be joined on the Board by Tony Walby, chair of the Canadian Paralympic Athletes' Council, and Stephen Burke, chair of the CPC Coaches Council.

The 11 Board members are due to serve four-year terms and will hold their first official meeting later in March.