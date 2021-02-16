Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) President Marc-André Fabien has paid tribute to Pfizer, as the pharmaceutical giant marks 25 years of partnership with the CPC.

Pfizer first became a CPC sponsor in 1996 and supported Canada's participation at that year's Paralympic Games in Atlanta.

An online review of some of the CPC's finest moments of the last 25 years in planned to mark the anniversary.

"Pfizer Canada has been one of our foremost supporters over the years and true advocates for our Paralympians and for Para sport," Fabien said

"It is remarkable to see how far we have come since 1996 when Pfizer Canada helped ensure we were able to send a team to the Atlanta 1996 Paralympic Games.

"Pfizer Canada recognised the importance of sport for people with a disability back then, and the Paralympic Movement today is now robust and continually growing across Canada.

"This would not be possible without the support of dedicated partners like Pfizer Canada.

"We are so excited to celebrate 25 years together in 2021, and look forward to more success in the future."

Mark Arendz won one of Canada's eight gold medals at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics ©Getty Images

Pfizer is presently a CPC premier partner and a lead partner of the Paralympic Foundation of Canada’s ImagiNation campaign, which seeks to provide athlete pathways in Paralympic sports and promote health and well-being.

"We are very proud of our longstanding partnership with CPC as it demonstrates Pfizer’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion," added Pfizer Canada President Cole Pinnow.

"The CPC plays a vital role in helping athletes reach their full potential and showing Canadians that people with a disability can achieve excellence at the global level."