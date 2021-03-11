The Organising Committee of the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games has launched a series of exchange activities as part of its International Women's Day celebrations.

Organised in cooperation with the Hangzhou 2022 Women's Committee and the organisation's trad union, these activities aim to take better care of female workers within the Organising Committee.

A health seminar was held and the Women's Committee invited He Chaying, secretary of the Party Committee and chief physician of the Hangzhou Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital; and Wang Xuhong, a doctor at the local Nutrition Center.

They informed women in attendance about hormone knowledge, as well as nutrition management and physical and mental health.

All female employees of the Hangzhou 2022 Organising Committee participated either in-person or virtually, with the meeting receiving positive feedback.

Next door to the seminar was the "Amazing She" flower delivery event, which saw the Women's Committee and the labour unions of the Chinese Government present flowers and souvenirs to all 308 female workers for the Asian Games.

Mascots Cong Cong, Lianlian and Chen Chen greeted the women at the ceremony and posed for photos with workers.

The Women's Committee and the unions also launched the "I Love, I Strive and I Dedication" competition, requesting entrants to create a short video in celebration of women and the Games.

The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games is scheduled to be held next year from September 10 to 25.