Local high school athletes will benefit following the Birmingham Organising Committee for The World Games 2022 (TWG2022) announcement that Alfa Insurance will be its latest corporate partner.

Alfa and The World Games 2022 will announce the Alabama High School male and female athlete and coach of the year in conjunction with the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) during Athletes’ Night on July 12 next year.

"Alfa has a long history of supporting youth sports, including an ongoing sponsorship of the Alabama High School Athletic Association," said Alfa Insurance President and chief executive Jimmy Parnell.

"To honour some of our state’s best athletes during a once-in-a-lifetime event like The World Games is an incredible opportunity.

"This will be a lifelong memory for those athletes and for those of us at Alfa as well."

Birmingham 2022 chief executive Nick Sellers said his staff were thrilled to have Alfa, a mainstay of the Alabama business community, on board.

The latest World Games 2022 partnership with Alfa Insurance will benefit high school athletes in Birmingham, Alabama ©WGF2022

"Alfa and the thousands of Alfa employees across Alabama represent the gold standard for supporting communities," Sellers said.

"Their longstanding commitment to youth and amateur sports is a great fit for this partnership.

"The World Games 2022 will be a special moment for our state and country as we reunite to watch some of the world’s best athletes compete.

"We are proud to have Alfa as our partner in this historic moment as we showcase Alabama to the world."

An anticipated 3,600 athletes will participate in more than 30 different sports throughout The Games, which is due to take place between July 7 and 17 next year.

"These kids and coaches will never forget something like this," Steve Savarese, executive director of the AHSAA, said.

"We’re extremely grateful to The World Games and Alfa for putting this together.

"Involving local athletes and coaches in a global event like The World Games shows how committed the organising committee is to the community they are serving."