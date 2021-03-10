Queensland MPs launch Olympic and Paralympic Group as Brisbane prepares to be awarded 2032 Games

A Parliamentary Friendship Group celebrating the important role Olympic and Paralympic sports play in the Queensland community has launched, with an opening function at Parliament House in Brisbane, the city set to be awarded the 2032 Games.

The Parliamentary Friends of the Olympic and Paralympic Movements is a bi-partisan group open to all Members of Parliament (MP) and will promote the values of Olympism and Paralympism in Queensland.

The Group is to be co-chaired by Joe Kelly, a Labor MP for the Brisbane suburb of Greenslopes and Tim Mander, the Liberal National Party Member for Everton, another area in the city.

More than 40 MPs were joined by Matt Carroll and Lynne Anderson, the chief executives of the Australian Olympic Committee and Australian Paralympic Committee respectively.

They were joined by several Olympians, Paralympians, sports administrators and business and Government representatives.

The Group's objectives include promoting, raising awareness of and encouraging participation in sport for benefits of health, longevity, fitness, skill, achievement, social interaction, wellbeing and other benefits of exercise for all individuals in Queensland.

It also aims to recognise the heritage, culture and contribution of the country’s first people, and to give practical support to the issue of Indigenous reconciliation through sport.

Recognising the heritage, culture and contribution of Australia's first people is a key objective of the new Parliamentary Friendship Group ©AOC

The establishment of the Group follows last month’s announcement that the International Olympic Committee had opened "targeted dialogue" with the Australian Olympic Committee to award the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games to Brisbane.

"Thank you to all the Queensland members for supporting this wonderful initiative and for your embrace of the immense benefits that Olympic and Paralympic sport can bring to your communities," Carroll said.

"From improving health and wellbeing in communities through sport across the state to inspiring our next generation of Olympians and Paralympians. Olympic and Paralympic sport is a unifying force for good.

"Queensland has shown it’s incredible enthusiasm for the Olympic and Paralympic ideals - since launching in Queensland in 2018, Olympics Unleashed, presented by Optus, has taken Olympians and athletes aspiring for Tokyo into more than 600 schools from Cape York to Coolangatta, inspiring more than 94,000 Queensland students to be the best they can be.

"Right now, hundreds of Queensland athletes are training and competing to realise their Olympic or Paralympic dream in Tokyo - and in less than 140 days those athletes will help inspire, thrill and unite millions of Australians cheering them on back home.

"With the exciting prospect of a potential home Games in 2032, we look forward to continuing to work with the members of the PFG to promote and maximise the benefits Olympic and Paralympic sport can deliver to the people of Queensland."

Olympians and Paralympians joined politicians and business leaders at the launch of the new Parliamentary Friendship Group ©AOC

Anderson claimed the value of the newly launched group will extend far beyond Olympic and Paralympic sport.

"The Olympic and Paralympic Movements our unique," she said.

"We seek, through sport, to improve health, equality and social inclusion for people.

"Central to this objective for Paralympics Australia is changing the narrative around disability and highlighting the benefits and opportunities that come from diversity and inclusion.

"Our athletes have shown us that real change comes from what can be done, rather than what can’t be done.

"We’re keenly focused on taking practical steps to ensure that all Australians, particularly those with a disability, can find the opportunity to engage in sport to the level of their choice, free from barriers that have previously been in the way.

"A potential 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Queensland presents a tremendous opportunity to champion societal change for all Australians with a disability.

"This is a ‘once in a generation’ chance to potentially bridge the gap when it comes to creating access to increased health, education, employment, transport and accessibility and the related social inclusion benefits."

Former top rugby league referee Tim Mander, now a Member of Parliament, is co-chair of the new Parliamentary Friendship Group ©AOC

Co-chairs Kelly and Mander were excited to launch the bi-partisan group.

"The Olympic and Paralympic Movements inspire young people to try, to get involved in sport and to strive to keep improving," Kelly said.

"There will be young kids watching our athletes in Tokyo and thinking ‘I want to do that in Brisbane in 2032’.

"There’s many lessons for everybody in society from the Olympic and Paralympic Movements, including Members of Parliament.

"Lessons of trying to do your best, trying to rise above the day to day to see the bigger picture."

Mander, a former leading Australian rugby league referee, hopes hosting the Olympics in 2032 will help the development of Queensland.

"This is a once in a generation opportunity for Queensland as a whole," he said.

"As a sports lover I’m excited about it but also using this as a catalyst for infrastructure development.

"In these tough times in recent years, Olympians and Paralympians have shown they can lift the morale of the country."