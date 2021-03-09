Thomas Bach is set to be re-elected unopposed as International Olympic Committee (IOC) President at the organisation's virtual Session tomorrow.

The 137th IOC Session is set to begin tomorrow at 12pm CET.

It was due to be held in Athens in Greece but will instead take place virtually as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Proceedings are set to start with a report from Bach, before the Session hears of the activities of the IOC Commissions and administration.

A discussion on Olympic Agenda 2020 will then precede the Presidential election.

Bach became IOC President in 2013 after he was elected to succeed Jacques Rogge at the Session in Buenos Aires.

The German triumphed in the second round of voting, receiving the most votes in the first round before defeating Puerto Rico's Richard Carrión, Ng Ser Miang of Singapore, Switzerland's Denis Oswald and Sergey Bubka of Ukraine in round two.

This time, Bach will stand for a second term unopposed.

In a blog post published today by insidethegames, IOC doyen Richard Pound described Bach's initial election as "not surprising on either a personal or organisational basis" and claimed members were "relieved" to see the German stand again.

Following the election tomorrow, matters will move on to future Olympic Games and the 2025 IOC Session on Thursday (March 11).

Preparations are continuing for this year's Olympics in Tokyo, which were initially postponed from last year due to the global health crisis.

John Coates will update the IOC Session on the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, still threatened by the COVID-19 pandemic ©Getty Images

Organisers have remained adamant the Games will take place despite the continued uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, with Tokyo 2020 Coordination Commission chair John Coates expected to relay the same message at the Session.

A report will then be heard from the Beijing 2022 Organising Committee and IOC Coordination Commission - with those Games facing calls for a boycott due to well-documented allegations of human rights abuses in China - before an update on Paris 2024 is given.

There is also set to be a presentation from the IOC's Future Host Commission, which recently selected Brisbane as the preferred bidder for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Olympic Agenda 2020+5, an updated roadmap for the IOC, will headline discussions on Friday (March 12).

The new roadmap features 15 recommendations which will guide the IOC and Olympic Movement for the next five years, and has been put up for discussion and approval by the Session.

The recommendations are based on the key trends identified by the IOC as likely to be decisive in the post-pandemic world.

This includes a focus on digital trends and esports, a vague mention of the continuing debate surrounding Rule 50 and athletes' right to protest at the Games, and the need for the Olympics to be sustainable.

The IOC Executive Board met this week to prepare for the upcoming Session.

During the meeting, the Executive Board decided not to recognise the election of Viktor Lukashenko as President of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Belarus and Dmitry Baskov as a Board member.