A new strategic roadmap, Olympic Agenda 2020+5, has been proposed to the upcoming International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session by the Executive Board.

The new roadmap features 15 recommendations which will guide the IOC and Olympic Movement for the next five years.

The recommendations are based on the key trends identified by the IOC as likely to be decisive in the post-pandemic world.

These include the need for greater solidarity within and among societies, the growth in digitalisation, the need to achieve sustainable development, the growing demand for credibility, and the need to build resilience in the face of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As such, the recommendations call on the IOC and Olympic Movement to strengthen the uniqueness and universality of the Olympic Games, foster sustainable Games, continue to attract the best athletes, and further strengthen safe sport and the protection of athletes.

Other recommendations urge the IOC to enhance and promote the road to the Olympic Games, coordinate the harmonisation of the sports calendar, strengthen the role of sport as an important enabler for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, strengthen the support to refugees and populations affected by displacement, and reach out beyond the Olympic community.

The continuing debate surrounding Rule 50 and athletes' right to protest at the Games is referenced in vague terms, with one recommendation calling on the IOC to "reinforce athletes' rights and responsibilities".

Some recommendations focus on the digital world, which has grown in importance during the pandemic as International Federations hold virtual events.

The IOC is recommended to grow digital engagement with people, as well as encourage the development of virtual sports and further engage with video gaming communities.

Olympic Agenda 2020+5 includes a recommendation for the IOC to further engage with video gaming communities ©Getty Images

Finally, the IOC is set to focus on striving to lead by example in corporate citizenship, strengthening the Olympic Movement by good governance and innovating revenue-generation models.

Olympic Agenda 2020+5 aims to build on the results of Olympic Agenda 2020, which was adopted in December 2014.

The IOC Executive Board has finalised the closing report of Olympic Agenda 2020, which describes in detail each of the 40 recommendations made, the different activities carried out to implement them, and the impact made on the IOC and Olympic Movement.

According to the report, 88 per cent of the recommendations have been achieved.

"When we adopted Olympic Agenda 2020 in 2014, we did so under the adage of 'change or be changed'," said IOC President Thomas Bach.

"This still holds true today.

"The world around us has continued to evolve.

"Nothing illustrates this better than the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences for society.

"As challenging as the circumstances may appear right now, if we draw the right conclusions, we can turn these into opportunities.

"To do so, we must address this future environment without delay.

"We need to carry forward Olympic Agenda 2020.

"This is why we have developed Olympic Agenda 2020+5 and its recommendations with the IOC Executive Board and based on the feedback we received from stakeholders following the Olympism and Corona messages."

Both Olympic Agenda 2020+5 and the Olympic Agenda 2020 closing report will be submitted for discussion and approval at the IOC Session from March 10 to 12.

The Session is to take place remotely in light of the coronavirus pandemic.