Belgian athlete Eline Berings claims she was forced to withdraw from the semi-finals of the 60 metres hurdles at the European Athletics Indoor Championships for "no reason" following a false positive COVID-19 test result.

Berings, a European champion in the discipline in 2009, had to pull out of the race in Polish city Torun on Sunday (March 7) after testing positive for coronavirus the day before.

But the 34-year-old has now hit out at organisers for not re-testing her "immediately" after later tests showed she did not have COVID-19.

Berings, who qualified for the semi-finals after finishing fifth in her first-round heat, took to social media on the day of the race to vent her frustration before revealing that it was a false positive result.

"No semi-final for me….apparently I tested positive [for] COVID yesterday," wrote Berings on Twitter on Sunday.

"I don’t think I need to explain how devastated I am."

In a post later that day, Berings wrote: "Today: Negative speed test and negative PCR.

"So it was false positive?!?!

"If only they retested sooner."

Berings then posted a further message yesterday questioning organisers' approach to coronavirus testing.

"I needed another PCR test in the evening.

"Negative again," Berings wrote.

Eline Berings qualified for the semi-finals after finishing fifth in her first-round heat ©Getty Images

"I was sidelined in competition for no reason.

"It could have easily [been] solved by retesting immediately after my positive result came out."

Quoted in a report by Sporza, Berings said it was the "worst thing I have experienced" when reflecting on her European Indoor Championships ordeal.

"It was the most intense and negative in terms of emotions, a rollercoaster," said Berings.

"So much happened in one day.

"I was especially not what you expect when you get up.

"It has been a very bizarre day.

"My gut tells me that a lot of mistakes have happened.

"I found the test administration was not according to the protocol and there was too much time between the first and second tests.

"From the morning I knew I was going to get nothing but bad news.

"At worst I was sick, whatever I feared an at best I was false positive.

"I was looking at my empty track in the semi-finals when I knew I should have been there.

"I was quite intense."

Polish sprinter Ewa Swoboda was unable to defend the 60m title after testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of the meeting ©Getty Images

Berings was one of several athletes to miss out on competing after testing positive for coronavirus.

A COVID-19 outbreak forced Poland's men’s 4,400m relay team to withdraw.

Polish sprinter Ewa Swoboda also tested positive ahead of the event, meaning she was unable to defend the women’s 60m title.

The European Athletics Indoor Championships were the sport's first multi-discipline championships since the coronavirus pandemic began.

insidethegames has contacted European Athletics for comment.

As reported last month, insidethegames understands measures are being considered to prevent false positives from stopping an athlete taking part in their event at this year's Olympics, including the possibility of only barring those with a defined number of positive tests from competing.