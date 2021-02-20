Donald Rukare is set to be elected President of the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) after being confirmed as the only candidate to succeed the outgoing William Blick.

Rukare, the UOC general secretary, will replace Blick when the UOC holds its elections next Saturday (February 17).

He had been endorsed to take over as President by Blick, who has served the maximum of two four-year terms in the position.

Blick rejected criticism of his decision to endorse a candidate in the election, claiming it did not stop others from standing for President.

"I do this because I do not want to leave UOC with politics of blackmail," he said, according to the Daily Monitor.

"When we came about 10 years ago, there was a lot of turmoil, where people met in the night to exchange money over positions.

"I have worked with Donald on this for eight years and I believe he is passionate and qualified to build on from where we are."

William Blick is leaving the UOC President position after serving the maximum of two four-year terms ©Getty Images

Rukare, the President of the Uganda Swimming Federation and a member of the International Swimming Federation's ruling Bureau, outlined his plans for the UOC after he was confirmed as running unopposed.

"Our mandate as UOC is very small; to promote Olympism and prepare athletes for Games," he said.

"Our four areas of focus are support to athletes and officials, facilities, funding and strategic partnerships.

"We need to change our mindset from seeing sports as recreational to something that can contribute to the national development fund and improve livelihoods through jobs and returns on investment."

Blick will remain an IOC member after his status within the organisation was changed at the Session last June.

His membership had been linked to his function as UOC President but he is now an individual member and can remain part of the body until he is 70.

Blick's departure comes after the UOC established term limits as part of governance reforms initiated by the outgoing President.

He told insidethegames governance changes, improvements in gender balance and his elevation to IOC membership, which he said showed how the IOC recognises the UOC's status in the Olympic Movement, are among his proudest achievements.