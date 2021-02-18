Swiss prosecutors to appeal acquittal of Al-Khelaifi in FIFA case

Swiss prosecutors have appealed the acquittal of Paris Saint-Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi in a case centred around football broadcast rights.

Al-Khelaifi, the beIN Sports chairman, was acquitted in October following a 10-day trial in Switzerland.

The UEFA Executive Committee member had been accused of inciting former FIFA secretary general Jérôme Valcke to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement.

Al-Khelaifi described his acquittal as "a total vindication", having claimed he was the victim of a "relentless four-year campaign".

According to Agence France-Presse, the Swiss Public Prosecutor's Office has confirmed it will appeal the decision after receiving the formal judgement in January.

A spokesperson reportedly confirmed the prosecutors office had "filed a statement of appeal in February" to seek "the conviction of the three accused".

Al-Khelaifi's lawyers have described the appeal as a "desperate move" by the prosecution.

"We will not merit this latest desperate move by the prosecution with any detailed comment whatsoever," a statement read, according to Agence France-Presse.

"However, for the avoidance of any doubt, we will state the obvious: our client was fully acquitted in October, after the most exhaustive four-year investigation, the most comprehensive two-week trial, and where the prosecution presented every shred of evidence and put forward every possible theory, but proved nothing.

"Absolutely nothing has changed since October, either in fact or in law."

Ex- FIFA secretary general Jérôme Valcke was given a120-day suspended prison sentence ©Getty Images

Al-Khelaifi had been accused by the prosecution of having given Valcke, who was banned from football for 10 years by FIFA, exclusive use of a luxury villa in Sardinia.

It was claimed this was linked to beIN Sports extending its Middle East and North Africa broadcasting rights for the 2026 and 2030 FIFA World Cups.

Prosecutors had initially sought a 36-month prison sentence for Valcke and a 28-month term for Al-Khelaifi.

The verdict in the initial case saw Valcke, FIFA's secretary general for eight years before he was sacked when the corruption allegations emerged in 2015, receive a 120-day suspended prison sentence.

He was also ordered to pay world football's governing body €1.75 million (£1.6 million/$2 million) plus interest.

The Frenchman, a former journalist, was cleared of the most serious corruption charges.

He was found guilty of forging documents relating to Italian and Greek World Cup rights.

A third defendant, Greek marketing agency executive Dinos Deris, was acquitted in October on charges of active corruption with Valcke in relation to the Greek and Italian rights deals.