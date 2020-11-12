Swiss prosecutors consider appeal in Valcke and Al-Khelaifi case

The Swiss Federal Prosecutor's Office is reportedly preparing to appeal the verdicts reached in the case involving former FIFA secretary general Jérôme Valcke, beIN Sports chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Greek marketing agency executive Dinos Deris.

Valcke had been charged with accepting bribes, multiple counts of aggravated criminal mismanagement and falsification of documents in connection with the awarding of media rights for various FIFA World Cups and Confederations Cups.

Al-Khelaifi, a member of the UEFA Executive Committee and President of French club Paris Saint-Germain, had been charged with inciting Valcke to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement.

He was alleged by the prosecution to have given Valcke, who was banned from football for 10 years by FIFA, exclusive use of a luxury villa in Sardinia.

Prosecutors claimed this was linked to beIN Sports extending its Middle East and North Africa broadcasting rights for the 2026 and 2030 FIFA World Cups.

Valcke received a 120-day suspended prison sentence last month, after he was found guilty of forging documents relating to Italian and Greek World Cup rights.

The Frenchman, FIFA's secretary general for eight years before he was sacked when the corruption allegations emerged in 2015, was ordered to pay world football's governing body €1.75 million (£1.6 million/$2 million) plus interest.

Valcke was cleared of the most serious corruption charges.

Al-Khelaifi was acquitted and described the verdict as "a total vindication".

Prosecutors had requested a 36-month prison sentence for Valcke and a 28-month term for Al-Khelaifi.

Deris was acquitted on charges of active corruption with Valcke in relation to Greek and Italian rights deals.

Prosecutors requested a 30-month sentence for Deris with a partial suspension.

According to French newspaper L’Equipe, the Swiss Federal Prosecutor's Office has begun a procedure which could lead to the verdicts being appealed.

"The Federal Public Prosecutor's Office has announced the appeal against the judgment of the Federal Criminal Court (TPF) rendered on October 30, 2020," the office told L’Equipe.

"In accordance with the rules of procedure, an appeal announcement leads to the drafting of a reasoned judgment by the TPF.

"Once this judgment has been drafted and notified to the Public Ministry of the Swiss Confederation, the latter will have 20 days to send a declaration of appeal to the competent court."

L’Equipe reported that FIFA has yet to decide whether to appeal.

The case was the first FIFA corruption court ruling in Switzerland.

Allegations have been made of collusion between Swiss prosecutors and football's world governing body.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Switzerland's former Attorney General Michael Lauber were both charged with "obstructing criminal proceedings" in July.

Lauber resigned from his post because of the allegations.

The case centres on undocumented meetings that Lauber and Infantino are alleged to have held in 2016 and 2017.

Infantino has insisted his innocence, saying the meetings "were in no way secret and most certainly not illegal".

FIFA's Ethics Commission has also cleared the organisation's leader after opening and then closing an investigation.