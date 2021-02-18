FIFA has appointed two chief operating officers - one for each host nation - ahead of the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Jane Fernandez will take the role for Australia with the New Zealand position going to Jane Patterson.

Both had already been announced as the heads of the Women's World Cup offices in their respective countries.

The trans-Tasman bid received 22 out of a possible 35 votes from the FIFA Council to be awarded the rights to the tournament in June, with the two countries defeating an application from Colombia.

Both women played a key role in Football Australia and New Zealand Football's successful candidacy.

Fernandez has also worked as head of sport at the Australian Olympic Committee and as tournament director at the 2015 Asian Cup.

Patterson has worked at World Championships in netball, taekwondo, BMX and Para-swimming, across New Zealand, Australia and Britain.

"Today's announcement adds to the excitement around the ninth edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023," said FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura.

"We are delighted to welcome Jane Patterson and Jane Fernandez on board as chief operating officers for the competition.

Jane Patterson will take on the New Zealand role ©Getty Images

"Their skill and experience in leading multi-talented teams and passion for football will be key to ensuring the delivery of the FIFA Women's World Cup at the highest level."

No senior World Cup in men's or women's football has been held in Oceania before.

The women's tournament will be the largest-ever in 2023, with the number of teams increasing from 24 to 32.

Eden Park in Auckland is tipped to stage the opening game, with the final earmarked for Sydney's Stadium Australia.

"We are delighted that Jane Fernandez has been appointed to this prestigious and important position, and that her vast knowledge and skillset will continue to be utilised by FIFA for the biggest sporting event to be held on Australian soil since Sydney 2000," said James Johnson, Football Australia's chief executive.

Andrew Pragnell, the chief executive of New Zealand Football, added: "We are thrilled to see Jane Patterson confirmed as chief operating officer for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

"Jane has done a stellar job to date as project director for the initial operating phase and we are delighted to see her continue to bring her wealth of knowledge and experience to the tournament."

Fernandez and Patterson will soon be joined by a chief executive for the Women's World Cup, with recruitment underway.