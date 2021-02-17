Julio Maglione has been re-elected to serve a ninth term as Uruguayan Olympic Committee (COU) President.

The official, who is now 85 and also leads the International Swimming Federation (FINA), was the only name of the ballot and received the backing of 32 of the 33 voting federations, according to national newspaper El País.

Maglione was re-elected in October and the latest term will include the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The 100th anniversary of the COU's founding is due to be celebrated on year earlier, in 2023.

Maglione has led the COU since 1987 and in an honorary International Olympic Committee member.

Julio Maglione is set to step down as International Swimming Federation President later this year ©Getty Images

Volleyball administrator Julio Pérez was elected vice-president and Washington Beltrán re-elected secretary general.

Gabriela Fernández, Hugo Grossi, Julio Noveri, Líber García, Ruben Marturet, Danae Andrada, Gustavo Coll, Marcelo Filipelli and Jorge Rosales will serve on the Board of Directors, per El País.

Maglione is due to step down as FINA President in June after 12 years at the helm.

The 85-year-old is also chair of the Association of National Olympic Committees' International Relations Commission and a former Panam Sports President.