Media and marketing rights being distributed for first joint men’s and women’s Ski Jumping World Cup event

Media and marketing rights for the first ever joint men’s and women’s International Ski Federation Ski Jumping World Cup event, are now being distributed by Eurovision Sport.

The pioneering World Cup is scheduled to take place in Rasnov, Romania, from February 18 to 20.

The first day is scheduled to feature qualification for both genders, followed by World Cup races for both men and women on February 19.

Competition is then scheduled to conclude on February 20 with a mixed team event.

The World Cup is scheduled to coincide with a four year renewal of a media rights partnership between Eurovision Sport and the Romania Ski Biathlon Federation.

Promoting gender equality within sport is an important part of the new agreement, and prior to the joint men’s and women’s Ski Jumping World Cup, a virtual debate entitled "The Present and Future of Women’s Ski Jumping" is due to take place.

The debate is set to take place by Zoom tomorrow at 4pm CET with a panel featuring retired American ski jumper Sarah Hendrickson, race director of the FIS women’s ski jumping World Cup Chika Yoshida and head of sports at RTV Slovenia Gregor Peternel.

Runar Østmo, chair of the EBU Sports Committee said: "Gender equality is at the core of public service media and the promotion of sport.

"We see huge potential in having both genders competing at the same World Cup event and at the same venue, in a format which has long been successfully established in sports such as biathlon."

Dan Mihoc, President of the Romania Ski Biathlon Federation added: "We are very much looking forward to the first event of our continued cooperation with Eurovision Sport and are expecting to keep the same gender-balanced ski jumping event in the future in Romania."