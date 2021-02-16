The Spanish Paralympic Committee (CPE) is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a bus tour around the Madrid.

Madrid's Mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida welcomed the arrival of the bus to the capital at a small ceremony held at the Plaza de Cibeles.

CPE President Miguel Carballeda, wheelchair basketball player Dani Stix and Olympic handball player Eli Pinedo were also present at the event.

"If we want to know how to get through this 2021, we just have to know the effort and sacrifice of the Paralympians," Martínez-Almeida said.

"This bus represents a way of overcoming adversity, sport as a school of life and as an instrument for transmitting values."

The bus began touring the streets of the Spanish capital on February 4.

It has also been to neighbouring cities such as Leganés, Fuenlabrada and Pozuelo de Alarcón, with future stops scheduled in Getafe, Toledo, Torrejón de Ardoz and Móstoles.

The bus is decorated with photos of prominent Spanish Paralympians.

This includes seven-time Paralympic swimming champion Teresa Perales and four-time Paralympic shot put and discus throw gold medallist David Casinos.

An image of Spain's seven-time Paralympic swimming champion Teresa Perales features on the bus ©Getty Images

Para-snowboarder Astrid Fina, wheelchair tennis player Dani Caverzaschi, and Para-swimmers Sarai Gascón and Ricardo Ten also feature on the bus.

The CPE's collaboration with Madrid City Council for the anniversary celebrations will culminate with the reforestation of 25,000 trees in the capital later this year.

José María Arroyo was President of the CPE from its formation in 1995 to 2004, with Carballeda then taking over.

Throughout the history of the Paralympics, Spain has achieved a total of 694 medals, including 651 at the Summer Games.

This includes 208 gold medals, 221 silver and 222 bronze.

The remaining 43 medals were earned at the Winter Games, with Spain clinching 15 golds, 16 silver and 12 bronze in total.