Spanish Paralympic Committee President Miguel Carballeda has thanked companies for their financial support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a speech on Teledeporte's "Objetive Tokio" programme, Carballeda said that companies were "having a bad time, but most of them had said 'we are going to continue with you, we want to see you in Tokyo in the best conditions and continue in the next Paralympic cycle'".

"I think it is to be appreciated and that it is important for citizens to know that there are solidarity companies, the best brands, that meet and serve those most important social and solidarity objectives in this country," added Carballeda.

"I think that is the way and we have to be permanently grateful."

Carballeda said there is still an "absolute uncertainty" that the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics would go ahead following reports the Japanese Government had decided to cancel the Games.

The Paralympics were postponed from 2020 to August 24 to September 5 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carballeda claimed organisers, including the Japanese Government, Tokyo 2020 and the International Paralympic Committees, "are in the process of moving the Games forward".

But Carballeda concuded Tokyo 2020 would be a different Games because of the COVID-19 crisis.

"Everything will be very limited, access to the Athletes Village, the attendance of the public, the families and companions of the athletes," added Carballeda.

"We are going to live in a bubble, similar to those we have already seen in other major international competitions."

He also added that he believed the Spanish team could win roughly the same amount of medals as they did in Rio 2016, setting a target of "around 30 medals".

Spain had their best Paralympics at their home Games at Barcelona 1992, winning 39 gold medals and 120 in total to finish fourth on the medal table.

At Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 2000, Spain won 39 and 28 gold medals, respectively.

At Rio 2016, Spain won nine gold, 14 silver and nine bronze medals to finish 11th in the medal table.