Cross-country World Cup races scheduled to take place in the Czech Republic on February 20 and 21 have been postponed because of tightened coronavirus restrictions, organisers have announced.

Discussions are taking place over moving the men’s and women’s sprint classic, men’s 15 kilometres free and women’s 10km free races that were scheduled for Nové Město over that weekend, to March.

The move comes after tighter restrictions on travelling between Germany and the Czech Republic were introduced.

Border restrictions between the two countries were due to come into force today after the German Interior Ministry said it classed the Czech Republic as a "coronavirus mutation area."

Oberstdorf in Germany is due to host a series of World Championship races from February 25 to March 7, and under the new restrictions any skiers who competed in Nové Město on February 20 and 21 would have to quarantine on arrival in Germany, meaning they could miss World Championship races.

Discussions are taking place over whether the Nové Město World Cup races can be moved to March ©Getty Images

The Czech Ski and Snowboard Association said they were unlikely to gain any exemptions to the rules for skiers, leading to the postponement of the Nové Město World Cup.

Due to tighter coronavirus restrictions introduced in Norway, four International Ski Federation competitions due to take place in the country have also been cancelled.

This includes the Cross-Country World Cup finals which were due to take place in Oslo from March 12 to 14.

The other events impacted are the Raw Air ski jumping tournament that was scheduled for Lillehammer, Trondheim and Vikersund between March 12 and 21, a Nordic combined World Cup that was due to take place in Oslo between March 11 and 14 and an Alpine skiing men’s World Cup that was supposed to take place in Kvitfjell between March 4 and 7.