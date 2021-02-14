The International Basketball Federation's (FIBA) Executive Committee has confirmed the 2021 Under-19 Basketball World Cup is set to be hosted in the Latvian cities of Riga and Daugavpils in July.

Scheduled to take place from July 3 to 11, the event is set to be spread across three venues and will welcome 16 teams.

In the past, the Latvian Basketball Association has co-hosted the FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2019 and the FIBA EuroBasket 2015.

The 18th edition of the Basketball Without Borders Europe competition in 2019 was also held in the country and Latvia were a group host of the FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2021 Qualifiers.

"It is with great satisfaction that the Executive Committee confirms today the hosting rights of the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup 2021 to the Latvian Basketball Association (LBA)," said FIBA secretary general Andreas Zagklis.

"Today's announcement confirms the return of our world youth events and it is fantastic news for all the young talents who are excited to represent their country."

Health and safety measures requested by local and national authorities will be implemented, as will the FIBA Return to Basketball COVID-19 Protocol, as developed by the FIBA Medical Advisory Group in conjunction with the World Health Organization.

Latvia currently sit 27th in the senior men's FIBA world rankings ©FIBA

"LBA highly appreciates the trust that FIBA has given us to organise the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup 2021, particularly in such a difficult time," said LBA President Raimonds Vejonis.

"I am certain that our previous experience in organising high-level international tournaments and the professionalism and hospitality of the Latvian basketball community will ensure the success of the competition.

"Our priority will be the safety of all participants, so we will act in accordance with the highest standards of epidemiological safety.

"I do hope that by the summer the pandemic will have receded and our guests will be able to appreciate not only the quality of our hotels and gyms but also Latvia's nature and culture."

In the 2019 final, the United States defeated Mali 93-79 to win their seventh title.

Mali was the first African nation to make the final.

The 2021 FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup is set to start in Debrecen in Hungary on August 7.