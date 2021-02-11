World Taekwondo Council member Pimol Srivikorn has been presented with the Order of Sports Merit Award by the South Korean Government.

The Thai is one of only a handful of foreigners to receive the prestigious prize, which recognises "outstanding meritorious services in the interest of improving citizens' physique and national status though sports".

Srivikorn is the President of the Taekwondo Association of Thailand and is credited with making a "major contribution" to the development of taekwondo in his home county.

He has also helped boost the sport around the world by sitting on the World Taekwondo Council.

Taekwondo originated in South Korea and the country is keen to spread the sport to all four corners of the globe, while recognising those that play a key role.

Wook Heon Lee, the South Korean Ambassador to Thailand, invited Srivikorn and his family to receive the award.

Others to have been given the prize include International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and Association of National Olympic Committees secretary general Gunilla Lindberg.