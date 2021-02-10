Barcelona 1992 Olympic judo champion David Khakhaleishvili has died aged 49 after a struggle with a heart condition.

Khakhaleishvili died after suffering a stroke following surgery for a heart condition.

He had been the first athlete to have the Georgian flag raised in his honour at the Olympic Games after clinching gold in the men's over-95 kilogram judo contest at Barcelona 1992.

Athletes from the 12 former Soviet republics competed under the Unified Team banner, but received their medals against the backdrop of their own national flags and anthems.

Khakhaleishvili then became Georgia's first flagbearer for the Atlanta 1996 Opening Ceremony.

He was set to defend his Olympic title but was disqualified after failing to make the weight class for the competition.

Khakhaleishvili also earned three European titles in his career, taking gold in the over-95kg and open categories in 1993 and the over-95kg division in 1996.

He clinched world silver and bronze medals in 1993, and another world bronze in 1995.





European Judo Union President Sergey Soloveychik is among those to pay tribute to Khakhaleishvili.

"On behalf of our European Judo Family I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the Georgian Judo Federation on the passing of Mr. David Khakhaleishvili, a great champion and our judo friend," he said.

"We are deeply saddened to hear such news and we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Mr. Khakhaleishvili as well as all our Georgian colleagues.

"David was a bright champion and a great personality, a kind memory of him will remain in our hearts."

According to Agenda.ge, Khakhaleishvili suffered from cardiomyopathy, a heart condition affecting the heart muscle and its ability to supply blood.

The Georgian National Olympic Committee launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for Khakhaleishvili's as he was placed under medical attention at Emergency Cardiology Centre in Tbilisi in October.

He was later moved to the Belarusian capital of Minsk for surgery, but died after the operation.

"The Georgian National Olympic Committee expresses deep sadness over the death of the great champion and offers heartfelt condolences to his family, as well as friends, teammates, the whole Olympic community and the whole of Georgia," a statement from the NOC said.