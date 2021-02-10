Dakar 2026 has promoted the Youth Olympic Games (YOG) edition plan as the key document to guide preparations for the multi-sport event.

The YOG Edition Plan was finalised by organisers in July.

It is claimed the document identifies the key elements required to deliver the first International Olympic Committee (IOC) event on the African continent.

The plan was produced following the coronavirus enforced postponement of the Games from 2022 to 2026.

Dakar 2026 general coordinator Ibrahima Wade discussed the plan during Global Sports Week Paris.

"The co-creation of the YOG Dakar 2026 Edition Plan went beyond the writing of its lines and pages," said Wade.

"It was an opportunity to have a transparent discussion with the IOC about the details of what the Youth Olympic Games are about and how we are going to deliver them, taking into account the Senegalese context and realities.

"A mutual understanding of the best ways to deliver the YOG and meet all the expectations, emerged from it.

"The last page, closing the Edition Plan, opened up the road to this amazing adventure that we're all going to live together."

The plan includes the competition programme for the Games, as well as the sporting venues required.

The document also outlined the budget and finances, as well as the roles and responsibilities of organisers.





"We are proud of what we have already achieved together with our Senegalese hosts," said IOC Olympic Games executive director Christophe Dubi.

"The Edition Plan is our common key reference of how we plan to deliver the 2026 Dakar YOG, from a strategic as well as from an operational point of view.

"We have tested new ways, co-creation; for a new destination, the continent of Africa.

"It is a fascinating experience, allowing us to introduce innovative ideas and strive for smart solutions.

"A blueprint for Senegal and for future hosts."

The IOC claim the decision to postpone Dakar 2022 to 2026 followed the challenges faced by the organisation, National Olympic Committees and International Federations.

The postponement of the Games will allow the Games greater impact locally and abroad, the IOC claim.