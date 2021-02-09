Qatar 2022 organisers confident of full stadiums at FIFA World Cup despite COVID threat

Organisers of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar are confident of staging matches at packed stadiums next year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Qatar is currently hosting the FIFA Club World Cup with spectator numbers capped at 30 per cent and a series of COVID-19 countermeasures put in place.

Yasir al-Jamal, chairman of the operations office of Qatar's Supreme Committee responsible for organising the 2022 FIFA World Cup, said they planned to be at full capacity next year.

"Qatar started this matter gradually by hosting matches for the AFC Champions League without fans," Al-Jamal told Agence France-Presse.

"Then in December, capacity was raised to 30 percent which was followed by the Club World Cup at the same percentage... then reaching the 2022 World Cup with crowds of 100 percent."

Fans are expected to undergo coronavirus tests 72 hours before each match at the FIFA Club World Cup, which is set to conclude on February 11.

Social distancing, mask wearing and use of Qatar's contract tracing app and sanitiser are also mandatory, but international fans are unable to attend because of virus mitigation measures in the host country.

Matches are being held at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium and Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ahly fans show their support at the Education City Stadium during the FIFA Club World Cup ©Getty Images

The two 40,000-seater stadiums are among eight venues that have been selected to host games at next year's FIFA World Cup.

Coronavirus cases are continuing to rise in Qatar with 427 new infections reported yesterday, taking the overall number to 154,525.

The country’s death toll currently stands at 251, while there are 570 COVID-19 patients in hospital.

"There is confidence in the measures that are taken in the stadiums and the metro network and in the means of entry and exit to preserve the safety of everyone," Al-Jamal said.

"We have put in place several precautionary measures to ensure that 30 percent is appropriate."

The sale of official hospitality packages for the 2022 FIFA World Cup got underway at the start of this month.

Qatar was controversially awarded the 2022 FIFA World Cup in 2010 despite the bid process being the subject of allegations of bribery and corruption.

Of the 22 voting members who made that decision, 10 have since been indicted for misconduct, corruption or ethics violations.

The 32-team tournament is set to begin on November 21 and conclude on December 18.