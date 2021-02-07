A new website for Paralympic classification tool LEXI has launched, which can be viewed on a browser or as a smartphone app.

LEXI GLOBAL is aimed at athletes from grassroots to elite level, as well as fans and broadcasters.

It is the only website in the world to explain every class in every sport across Para-sport competitions, and uses a single integrated graphics system known as LEXI.

Classifications covered include all of the Summer and Winter Paralympic sports.

Although initially developed for television, LEXI is a multi-platform tool that can be used for classification online, in-venue and through digital and print.

The relaunch sees LEXI GLOBAL now available in three languages - English, French and Japanese.

There are plans to add more languages over time with the website initially launched 10 years ago.

LEXI was created by Britain's swimmer Giles Long, who first had the idea while competing at the Sydney 2000 Paralympics, where he won the S8 100 metres butterfly with a new world record.

He noticed that audiences struggled to understand the classification system, and sees the creation of LEXI as a way for fans to engage better with Para-sport.

LEXI first made its debut on television as part of Channel 4's coverage of the London 2012 Paralympics in the United Kingdom.

Since then, LEXI has been part of Paralympic coverage at every Games for rights holding broadcasters - including NBC in the United States, Canada's CBC, Japan's NHK and Australia's Seven.

LEXI has also appeared in 137 countries around the world as part of the host broadcast feed for the Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.