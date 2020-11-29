Miyazaki to stage Triathlon World Cups before and after postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Miyazaki in Japan is set to host a Triathlon World Cup before and after the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games next year after World Triathlon published the latest calendar for 2021.

The Japanese venue is scheduled to stage two World Cups, including the opener in March and the penultimate competition in October.

World Triathlon decided to add the World Cup which had been planned for Miyazaki during the 2020 campaign to the 2021 season calendar after it was among the events postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The organisation said Mooloolaba in Australia, New Plymouth in New Zealand and Madrid in Spain, all regular hosts of World Cup events, would not stage competitions in the series in 2021.

Miyazaki, located on the island of Kyushu, is due to play host to the first World Cup of the season from March 23 to 24, before the circuit moves to Huatulco in Mexico from April 17 to 18.

Miyazaki in Japan is due to host two Triathlon World Cups in 2021 ©Satoshi Takasaki/World Triathlon

Athletes will then return to Japan for the third event of the campaign in Osaka, due to be held between May 8 and 9.

Arzachena in Italy is scheduled to stage a World Cup from May 29 to 30, with Haeundae in South Korea hosting the last World Cup before the opening of Tokyo 2020 on July 23.

Following a break for the Olympics, the World Cup circuit resumes in Karlovy Vary in the Czech Republic from September 11 to 12.

World Triathlon has confirmed the event in Weihai in China has been scheduled for September 25 to 26, beginning the final Asian leg of the series.

The second competition in Miyazaki has been scheduled for October 23 and 24, before Tongyeong in South Korea plays host between October 30 and 31.

Further changes to the slate of World Cup events could be made depending on the global health situation.

World Triathlon Para Cups are set to be held alongside the able-bodied events in Miyazaki in March and October.