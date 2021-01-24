Geisenberger claims singles victory as overall sprint champions crowned at Luge World Cup

Germany’s Natalie Geisenberger recorded her second consecutive Luge World Cup victory to move a step closer to sealing the overall title in Innsbruck.

The four-time Olympic gold medallist leads compatriot Julia Taubitz by 74 points heading into the final event of the season in St Moritz early next month after winning today's women's singles competition.

Geisenberger clocked a combined time of 1min 19.728sec to edge out Taubitz, who was 0.082sec behind in second place.

Summer Brichter of the United States finished in 1:20.014 to take third.

Victory for Geisenberger, who won her first race of the season and 50th World Cup triumph of her career last weekend, extended her advantage at the summit of the leaderboard.

Taubitz got the better of her team mate in the sprint race as she sealed the crystal globe in the discipline.

At the BMW Sprint World Cup in Innsbruck there was variety on the podium. In contrast to the EBERSPÄCHER World Cup the winners were Julia Taubitz (Germany), Semen Pavlichenko (Russia) and Andris and Juris Sics (Latvia)#LugeLove #BMW #Sprint #Worldcuphttps://t.co/kCSxq4yXcc pic.twitter.com/kYCmF3knPG — FIL Luge (@FIL_Luge) January 24, 2021

The German won the event in 30.041 to complete a clean sweep of the World Cup sprint races held this season.

Kevin Fischnaller of Italy and German Felix Loch, who wrapped up the overall singles crown yesterday, shared the men's sprint crystal globe.

Fischnaller finished second behind Russian Semen Pavlichenko, who won in 32.341, while Loch was third.

The result left Fischnaller and Loch level on points in the overall standings.

Austria's Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller clinched the doubles sprint title after ending today's race behind Latvian brothers Andris and Juris Šics.

Steu and Koller lead the way in the battle for the overall doubles World Cup crown going into the season finale, scheduled to run from February 5 to 7.



