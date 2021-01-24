Brazilian sitting volleyball team set sights on Tokyo 2020 medal after return to training

The Brazilian men's siting volleyball team has set their sights on winning a medal at the postponed Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games after returning to training.

The Brazilian squad, guaranteed a spot in the sitting volleyball tournament at the Games, has been away from training for 10 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sessions are divided into a physical part in the gym and collective training at the Colégio Master in Aracaju.

The team has been gathered since January 17 and trained together until yesterday.

There were a total of 15 athletes at the training camp, with two featuring with the squad for the first time.

"Our main concern is not to saturate athletes," said coach Célio Mediato.

"Everyone was doing activities at home and some clubs have already managed to resume training and this also helped us.

"We need to get along, but the training phase is being great.

"The athletes responded very well, everyone is working hard.

"We need to work very seriously to reach our goal, a medal in Tokyo."

Brazil's women's team are also set to resume training next week ©Getty Images

The Brazilian Confederation of Volleyball for the Disabled set up the camp for the men's team from January 17 to 23.

It is due to be followed by a camp for the women's team, which starts today and runs until Saturday (January 30).

The women's team won bronze at the Rio 2016 Games.

Brazil's men's team finished fourth at the same Games after losing out to Egypt in the bronze medal match.

Both sides won their places at the Tokyo 2020 at the Parapan American Games at Lima 2019, where Brazil's men won gold and the women took silver.