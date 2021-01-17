The first World Golf Championship (WGC) event of 2021 has been moved from Mexico to the United States because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The WGC-Mexico Championship was scheduled to be held at the Chapultepec Golf Club in Mexico City from February 25 to 28.

But "logistical challenges" caused by COVID-19 restrictions have resulted in the tournament being relocated to the Concession Golf Club in Florida.

Sponsors Grupo Salinas also expressed concerns over staging the competition in Mexico without fans.

The event is now set to form part of a four-week block in Florida, with the Arnold Palmer International due to follow from March 4 to 7 before the Players Championship from March 11 to 14 and the Honda Classic from March 18 to 21.

A decision has yet to be made on the name of the event, while officials from the Professional Golf Association (PGA) Tour are also looking for a new title sponsor.

Patrick Reed saw off the challenge of Justin Thomas to win last year's WGC-Mexico Championship ©Getty Images

"The PGA Tour is grateful for its continued partnership with Grupo Salinas as we navigate the unique challenges created by the pandemic," said PGA Tour executive vice-president Ty Votaw.

"While we work toward returning to Mexico in 2022, we are appreciative of the collective effort to bring this event to a worthy venue in The Concession Golf Club, which is renowned as one of the top courses in the state of Florida."

There are travel restrictions in place at the US-Mexico border, where people are only able to cross for essential purposes.

Coronavirus cases are continuing to rise in both countries, with the US registering the world's highest death toll from the virus.

Patrick Reed is the defending champion of the WGC-Mexico Championship after defeating fellow American Justin Thomas by one shot last year.

The Concession is now set to stage a PGA Tour event for the first time.

It was designed by Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin and named in honour of their famous 1969 Ryder Cup contest.