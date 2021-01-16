AusCycling has confirmed the 15 Para-cyclists to have been awarded funding in 2021, as the organisation prepares for the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

A total of 13 athletes have been awarded podium support by the organisation.

This includes Carol Cooke, who secured road race and time trial gold medals at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.

Fellow road riders Grant Allen, Emilie Miller, Kaitlyn Schurmann and Stuart Jones have each been awarded podium funding.

David Nicholas, who won the men’s C3 individual pursuit title at Rio 2016, will also receive podium funding as he targets success on both the road and track.

Alistair Donohoe, Paige Greco, Darren Hicks, Meg Lemon and Emily Petricola are among the track and road riders to secure the funding.

Amanda Reid and Gordon Allan are among the track specialists to have been included as podium members.

Road riders Stuart Tripp and Grant Allen have been awarded podium ready funding.

Paralympic champion David Nicholas is among the athletes on the podium support programme ©Getty Images

Athletes are categorised as podium, podium ready and podium potential based on their current level of performance, and their future potential to achieve podium finishes in Paralympic events at major championships.

Memberships are reviewed annually following the pinnacle event for the year.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games was due to be the major event for the athletes last year.

The postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic has led to the Games being the key event for 2021.

This year's International Cycling Union (UCI) Para-Cycling Track World Championships in Brazil have been cancelled due to the global health crisis, but the UCI hopes to be able to stage the event at an alternative location in 2021.