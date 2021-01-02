Para-Cycling Track World Championships in Rio cancelled but UCI still hopeful of staging 2021 event

This year's International Cycling Union (UIC) Para-Cycling Track World Championships in Rio de Janeiro have been cancelled because of the coronavirus crisis.

The event had been due to run from March 25 to 28, but the UCI said it had received a request from local organisers to cancel.

Restrictions in place to limit the spread of the deadly virus have been blamed for the decision.

The UCI added that it still hopes to stage Para-Cycling Track World Championships in 2021, and is searching for a solution.

Rio de Janerio is also due to stage the 2024 edition of the Para-Cycling Track World Championships, while the Rio Olympic Velodrome also hosted the event in 2018.

Rio de Janerio previously hosted the 2018 Para-Cycling Track World Championships ©Getty Images

When the Brazilian city was awarded the event last year, the Paralympics were still scheduled for 2020.

The 2020 Para-Cycling Track World Championships took place in Milton in Canada, while Apeldoorn in The Netherlands was the 2019 host.

Brazil has been one of countries impacted worst by the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 195,000 people have died in Brazil, and major cities such as Rio de Janeiro have been the epicentre of the nation's health crisis.

Only the United States has reported more COVID-19 deaths.