France earn men's relay victory at IBU World Cup in Oberhof

France’s Simon Desthieux, Quentin Fillon Maillet, Fabien Claude and Emilien Jacquelin celebrated victory in the men’s 4 x 7.5 kilometres relay event in Oberhof.

The quartet used six spare rounds during the event in the German town, triumphing in a time of 1 hour, 22min, 28sec.

Jacquelin produced a strong anchor leg of the race to hold off the challenge of Norway, who finished as the runners-up.

Velte Sjaastad Christiansen, Johannes Dale, Tarjei Boe and Johannes Thingnes Boe ended just 4.2 behind the winners.

Jacquelin, who won mixed relay gold with Julia Simon five days ago, thanked his team-mates for their trust in anchoring the team home.

"It was a great win," Jacquelin said.

"Being the last one today; my team trusted me, I was pushed to be more confident.

France's men's relay team secured their first victory of the season ©Getty Images

"Last year, we were not good on the relay.

"I was really bad, so it is a good win here in Oberhof.

"It is a nice track - the shooting range was windy but we know it is not simple in the World Cup.

"All the teammates did a great job."

Italy completed the podium places with Thomas Bormolini, Lukas Hofer, Tommaso Giacomel and Dominik Windisch finishing third at 1:06.6 behind the French team.

Competition will continue tomorrow with the women’s 4.6km relay event.

Men’s and women’s mass start races will bring the World Cup event to a close on Sunday (January 17).