JOA and JPA boost access to education with United States Sports Academy deal

The Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) and Jamaica Paralympic Association (JPA) have signed a cooperation agreement with the United States Sports Academy (USSA) to offer more tertiary education opportunities to athletes and personnel.

The agreement is designed to build an academic base in sports through research, education and service, according to JOA and JPA President Christopher Samuda.

"It gives our athletes, coaches and administrators options in terms of pursuing an educational career," Samuda said.

"The signing of this Protocol for Cooperation extends both to stakeholders in the Olympic Movement and the Paralympic Movement.

"So, Paralympic athletes, coaches, managers will be able to pursue options at the USSA, and hopefully, out of this protocol, we will be able to establish some strategic partnerships that will also birth other partnerships.

"When you have resident expertise and the capacity, then that is a foundation in which you can build a sports industry.

"This is absolutely a win for sports.

"If you want to pursue the matter, and pursue an education at the academy, then you will be able to."

JOA and JPA President Christopher Samuda called the partnership "a win for sports" ©JOA

The USSA, a private university, has run sports courses in more than 60 countries since being founded in 1972.

It offers bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees, and has headquarters in Alabama.

The JOA hopes to being rolling out courses by March, according to Samuda, and the agreement will remain in place for 10 years.

Sport management and studies, exercise science, sports coaching and recreation management are excepted to be among the subject areas available for study.

The agreement is an expansion on the JOA's existing scholarship and internship programmes.