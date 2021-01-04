The Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee (PNGOC) has paid tribute to Kwalam Apisah following the death of the tennis coach.

Apisah represented Papua New Guinea both as a tennis player and coach.

He played from 1981 to 2003 and was a coach from 1982 up until his death.

In 2019, Apisah and his wife Vere Tere were awarded a British Empire Medal for their services to the development of tennis in Papua New Guinea.

The PNGOC wrote a tribute to Apisah on social media.

"The PNG Olympic Committee and Team PNG acknowledges and appreciates the effort, commitment and immense contribution of the late Kwalam Apisah to the sport of tennis in Papua New Guinea," the statement said.

Kwalam Apisah and wife Vere Tere were awarded the British Empire Medal in 2019 for their services to tennis ©Facebook

PNG Tennis Association President Barbara Stubbings also described his death as a "great loss".

"PNG Tennis and Oceania Tennis mourn the passing of coach Kwalam for our collective loss, but he is clearly a great loss to his immediate family," she said.

A number of Apisah's children are involved in tennis, with his eldest son Patrick a Team PNG coach.

Daughter Abigail Tere-Apisah is a Women's Tennis Association player, achieving a singles ranking career-high of 276th in August 2018.

She is currently aiming to compete at this year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.