Lepani departs as deputy secretary general of Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee

Andrew Lepani has left his position as deputy secretary general of the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee (PNGOC).

He has opted to move on after a spell of nine years at the governing body, according to EMTV.

His spell at the organisation included the 2015 Pacific Games, which Papua New Guinea hosted in capital Port Moresby.

The FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup was held in the country in 2016, while the nation also hosted matches at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

Lepani is now moving to Fiji to join the Pacific Sports Partnership Programme.

The 40-year-old is a former international footballer who played as a midfielder.

Andrew Lepani has spent nine years at the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee ©PNGOC

Last month, Sir John Dawanincura was elected to serve his third and final term as PNGOC President.

He retained his position on the Executive Board during the organisation’s General Assembly, held at the Gateway Hotel in Port Moresby.

Sir John narrowly beat opponent Ralph Tarasomo by one vote in the second round of voting, with Karo Lelai eliminated in the first round.

The secretary general of PNGOC is Auvita Rapilla, who is a member of the International Olympic Committee.