The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) general secretary, Beng Choo Low, has praised the governing body's work in 2020 with the creation of the WBSC Integrity Unit.

In an end-of-year message, Beng spoke about the importance of safeguarding the integrity of players and the organisation, as well as the need for good governance.

"With the establishment of the WBSC Integrity Unit, we now have a dedicated and centralised hub for the enhancement of fair play and transparency, protection of athletes' rights and promotion of inclusivity," said Beng in her message.

"It was my honour to be appointed as chair of the Integrity Unit and to have the opportunity to continue building on the great progress made at the WBSC.

"Amongst the remits of the Integrity Unit is putting in place a code of conduct, and the rules, regulations, processes and procedures to safeguard our sport, athletes and officials against doping, harassment and abuse (including child protection), manipulation, match-fixing, betting and gambling."

She also mentioned the WBSC's arrangement of two working groups to hold virtual meetings to analyse WBSC events and recommend possible changes to the Executive Board.

This first report was presented to the Executive Board on December 9.

One of the major changes approved was moving the Softball World Cups from a two-year to a four-year cycle, while the Women's Baseball World Cup changed its final stage format too.

These decisions were made to improve the organisation of events and make them more attractive competitions.

Beng rounded off her message by looking forward to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where baseball and softball will return to the Olympic programme, before being dropped again for Paris 2024.

The Tokyo 2020 Games are scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8 2021.