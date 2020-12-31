New winner of women's event set to be crowned at FIS Tour de Ski

A new winner of the women's International Ski Federation (FIS) Tour de Ski will be crowned this year as athletes prepare for eight days of cross-country racing.

There is guaranteed to be a new face atop the women's podium when the Tour ends next week owing to the absence of the Norwegian team because of COVID-19 concerns.

Norwegian athletes have won the women's Tour for the past seven seasons, with the only athlete not from the country to have triumphed at the annual series of races, Sweden's Charlotte Kalla, also absent.

The annual Tour de Ski is set to get underway with the first leg in Val Müstair in Switzerland tomorrow.

Val Müstair will play host to the opening leg of the Tour, where athletes also compete for vital Cross-Country World Cup points, from tomorrow until Sunday (January 3).

Alexander Bolshunov of Russia is aiming for a second straight Tour de Ski victory ©Getty Images

Following a day's break, the circuit is scheduled to continue in Toblach in Italy from Tuesday (January 5) to Wednesday, before it concludes with three days of competition in Val di Fiemme from Friday (January 8) to Sunday (January 10).

Rosie Brennan of the United States leads the women's overall World Cup standings, with Russian Alexander Bolshunov in pole position on the men's.

Bolshunov is bidding to become become the second man to win the Tour de Ski in successive seasons following his success last year.

All races will be held behind closed doors under measures imposed by organisers to reduce the risk posed by the novel coronavirus.

Other health protocols, such as testing and limiting the number of people at the competition site, will also be in place.

"Nevertheless, the restrictions shall have no impact on the quality of the races," the FIS said.