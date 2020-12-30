Acting Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) President Robin Mitchell believes sport can enter 2021 full of hope and optimism, despite the coronavirus pandemic continuing to pose significant challenges.

In his end of year message, Mitchell said 2020 had "shown us all we are capable of adapting" after the COVID-19 crisis ground sport to a near-complete halt and forced the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

"Our world has changed significantly due to the coronavirus pandemic and we have faced major challenges in and out of sport," Mitchell said.

"However, thanks to collective efforts of the Olympic Movement and the world’s National Olympic Committees (NOCs), sport has been able to emerge stronger, and we enter 2021 - an Olympic year - full of hope.

"NOCs and their athletes have demonstrated that great things can still be achieved during these challenging times, and that through sport, we can continue to be connected and inspired."

Mitchell, who has served as Acting President of ANOC for more than two years, joined those to have expressed confidence that Tokyo 2020 will be able to go ahead in the event's rescheduled slot in 2021.

The acting ANOC President joined those who have expressed confidence in Tokyo 2020 going ahead in 2021 ©Getty Images

"Next year will see the return of sport in many countries and no competition is bigger of course than the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020," Mitchell said.

"We thank the IOC, the Organising Committee and the Japanese Olympic Committee and all relevant stakeholders for their dedication to ensuring the Games can take place safely and securely next year.

"As International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach says the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be the light at the end of the tunnel and we can be more confident that Tokyo will be able to safely host the Games."

The coronavirus crisis meant ANOC could not hold its General Assembly this year, while the umbrella body also moved the next edition of its World Beach Games from 2021 to 2023 in response to the pandemic.

Seoul is due to stage the next ANOC General Assembly from October 26 to 27.

Mitchell said ANOC had made full use of technology to ensure it could continue its work during the global health crisis.

"Our ANOC Commissions have continued to meet throughout the year, making the most of videoconferencing technology, and have been unrelenting in their desire to find solutions to challenges facing the NOCs," he added.

"Therefore as we look forward to 2021 we do so with a great deal of optimism.

"We know that there will be challenges but we also know that together we have the strength and resilience to overcome them."